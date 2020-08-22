SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GSB and ARYBU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GlobalSCAPE, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HelpSystems, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, GSB shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of GSB common stock they own. If you own GSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/globalscape-inc/

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Cerevel Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cerevel"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARYBU will fold into Cerevel and cease to exist, forming one publicly-traded entity with existing Cerevel investors and new PIPE investors. Cerevel's management team will continue to lead the combined company, which will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker CERE. At close of the transaction, ARYBU shareholders will only retain a maximum of 11.73% ownership of the combined company. If you own ARYBU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/arya-sciences-acquisition-corp-ii/

