SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDLA, CMO, FIVN, and RPAI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021







Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP











Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash for each share of Medallia common stock that they hold. If you own MDLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdla

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc ("BSPRT"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Capstead shareholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. If you own CMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmo

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each Five9 share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $209.20 based upon Zoom's July 30, 2021 closing price of $378.10. If you own FIVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty stock for each RPAI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.56 based upon Kite Realty's July 30, 2021 closing price of $20.16. If you own RPAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rpai

