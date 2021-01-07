SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPA, GIX, THBR, and STPK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AST & Science LLC ("AST"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NPA will acquire AST through a reverse merger that will result in AST becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/npa/

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held digital healthcare provider UpHealth Holdings, Inc. ("UpHealth") and privately held telemedicine provider Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak"). GIX will combine with Uphealth and Cloudbreak via a reverse-merger to create a single publicly- traded digital healthcare company. If you own GIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gix/

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. (NASDAQ: THBR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. (NASDAQ: THBR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with indie Semiconductor. Under the terms of the merger agreement, THBR will acquire indie Semiconductor through a reverse merger that will result in indie Semiconductor becoming a publicly traded company. If you own THBR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/thbr/

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stem Inc. ("Stem"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly traded company. If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/stpk/

