Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 14:04:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HHLA, GWII, HZON, CFFE

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE: HHLA)'s merger with DiaCarta, Ltd. If you are an HH&L shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWII)'s merger with Direct Biologics, LLC. If you are a Good Works shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: HZON)'s merger with Flexjet, Inc. If you are a Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: CFFE)'s merger with XBP Europe, Inc. If you are a CF Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hhla-gwii-hzon-cffe-301650504.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CF Acquisition Corp VIII Registered Shs -A- 10,35 0,34% CF Acquisition Corp VIII Registered Shs -A-
Good Works II Acquisition Corp. Registered Shs 10,16 0,30% Good Works II Acquisition Corp. Registered Shs
HH&L Acquisition Company Registered Shs -A- 9,97 0,00% HH&L Acquisition Company Registered Shs -A-
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A- 9,95 -0,40% Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen