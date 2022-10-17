|
17.10.2022 14:04:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HHLA, GWII, HZON, CFFE
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:
HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE: HHLA)'s merger with DiaCarta, Ltd. If you are an HH&L shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWII)'s merger with Direct Biologics, LLC. If you are a Good Works shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: HZON)'s merger with Flexjet, Inc. If you are a Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: CFFE)'s merger with XBP Europe, Inc. If you are a CF Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hhla-gwii-hzon-cffe-301650504.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CF Acquisition Corp VIII Registered Shs -A-
|10,35
|0,34%
|Good Works II Acquisition Corp. Registered Shs
|10,16
|0,30%
|HH&L Acquisition Company Registered Shs -A-
|9,97
|0,00%
|Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Registered Shs -A-
|9,95
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.