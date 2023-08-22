Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 11:54:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMNB, DBTX, TRHC

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)'s sale to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union for each share of American National. If you are an American National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling such holders to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are achieved. If you are a Decibel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s sale to Nautic Partners for $10.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tabula Rasa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-amnb-dbtx-trhc-301906479.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Decibel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Decibel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American National Bankshares Inc (Virginia)Shs 38,80 0,00% American National Bankshares Inc (Virginia)Shs
Decibel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 5,05 -1,17% Decibel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc 9,20 -1,08% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street war ein uneinheitlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen