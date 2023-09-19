Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMNB, NEWR, SOVO

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)'s sale to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union for each share of American National. If you are an American National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)'s sale to Francisco Partners for $87.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Relic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)'s sale to Campbell Soup Company for $23.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sovos Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com 

https://www.halpersadeh.com

