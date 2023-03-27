27.03.2023 17:15:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates BGRY, KMF, KYN

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)'s sale to SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate for $1.40 per share. If you are a Berkshire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF)'s merger with Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. If you are a KMF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN)'s merger with Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. If you are a KYN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Nachrichten