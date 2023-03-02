|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates BLI, DCT, ANGN
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)'s merger with IsoPlexis Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, IsoPlexis shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share they hold. Following the close of the transaction, Berkeley shareholders will own approximately 75.2% of the combined company. If you are a Berkeley shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a Duck Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN)'s merger with Elicio Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock and current Angion shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company. If you are an Angion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
