Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.09.2023 05:52:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CCF, HCCI, AEL, AAIC

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)'s sale to an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR for $127.50 per share in cash. If you are a Chase shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI)'s sale to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company for $45.50 per share in cash. If you are a Heritage-Crystal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)'s sale to Brookfield Reinsurance. As part of the agreement, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share of American Equity. If you are an American Equity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, (i) each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington common stock, and (ii) Arlington common stockholders will also receive $0.09 per share. Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Arlington stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company's stock. If you are an Arlington Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ccf-hcci-ael-aaic-301931302.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chase Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chase Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs 53,99 -0,13% American Equity Investment Life Holding CoShs
Arlington Asset Investment Corp (A) 4,26 0,95% Arlington Asset Investment Corp (A)
Chase Corp 126,94 -0,01% Chase Corp
Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 45,30 0,00% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Entscheid im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street erlebte einen schwächeren Mittwochshandel. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten