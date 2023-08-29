29.08.2023 14:21:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CCF, SCU, AMNB, RETA

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)'s sale to an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR for $127.50 per share in cash. If you are a Chase shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU)'s sale to Rithm Capital Corp. for $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor. If you are a Sculptor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)'s sale to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union for each share of American National. If you are an American National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)'s sale to Biogen Inc. for $172.50 per share in cash. If you are a Reata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ccf-scu-amnb-reta-301912300.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

