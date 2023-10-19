19.10.2023 04:01:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CHS, SLGC, ORTX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS)'s sale to Sycamore Partners for $7.60 per share in cash. If you are a Chico's FAS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)'s sale to Standard BioTools Inc. for 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock. If you are a SomaLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX)'s sale to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Kyowa Kirin would acquire all Orchard's American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price of $16.00 per ADS in cash. Additionally, a non-transferable contingent value right will be distributed to Orchard shareholders, entitling the holders to a cash payment of $1.00 per ADS related to the approval of OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD in the U.S. If you are an Orchard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-chs-slgc-ortx-301961414.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

