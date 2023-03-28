Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 17:50:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CSII, NUVA, SUMO, OSH

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)'s sale to Abbott Laboratories for $20.00 per common share. If you are a Cardiovascular shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)'s sale to Globus Medical, Inc. for 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock. If you are a NuVasive shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)'s sale to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash. If you are a Sumo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)'s sale to CVS Health® for $39.00 per share. If you are an Oak Street shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: 
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-csii-nuva-sumo-osh-301783366.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NuVasive Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NuVasive Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cardiovascular Systems Inc 18,20 1,11% Cardiovascular Systems Inc
NuVasive Inc. 34,60 -1,14% NuVasive Inc.
Sumo Logic Inc Registered Shs 11,02 0,00% Sumo Logic Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten