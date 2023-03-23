23.03.2023 19:24:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DSEY, ADAP, TCRR

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)'s sale to Solenis for $8.40 per share in cash. If you are a Diversey shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)'s merger with TCR² Therapeutics Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Following the closing of the transaction, Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company. If you are a Adaptimmune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)'s sale to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc for 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share is fair to TCR² shareholders. Following the closing of the transaction, TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a TCR² shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-dsey-adap-tcrr-301779991.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TCR2 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TCR2 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs) 0,98 -1,52% Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
Diversey Holdings Limited Registered Shs 8,00 -0,52% Diversey Holdings Limited Registered Shs
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 1,28 -4,30% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Wall Street uneinheitlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die US-Börsen werden uneinheitlich erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen