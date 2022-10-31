31.10.2022 23:28:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, COWN, MNRL, PBFX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)'s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL)'s merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Brigham shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Brigham shareholders will own approximately 46.0% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Brigham shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX)'s sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. If you are a PBF Logistics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

