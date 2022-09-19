|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, SGFY, EQ, MTCR
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)'s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)'s sale to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are a Signify Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ)'s merger with Metacrine Inc. If you are an Equillium shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)'s merger with Equillium, Inc. If you are a Metacrine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
