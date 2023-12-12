12.12.2023 18:59:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EGLE, ICVX, HOLI

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)'s sale to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock. If you are an Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)'s sale to AstraZeneca for $15.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones. If you are an Icosavax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)'s sale to Ascendent Capital Partners for $26.50 per share in cash. If you are a Hollysys shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

