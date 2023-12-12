|
12.12.2023 18:59:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EGLE, ICVX, HOLI
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)'s sale to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock. If you are an Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)'s sale to AstraZeneca for $15.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones. If you are an Icosavax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)'s sale to Ascendent Capital Partners for $26.50 per share in cash. If you are a Hollysys shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-egle-icvx-holi-302013010.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eagle Bulk Shipping Incmehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Eagle Bulk Shipping mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Eagle Bulk Shipping stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.20
|Ausblick: Eagle Bulk Shipping gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.19
|Ausblick: Eagle Bulk Shipping öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.19
|Ausblick: Eagle Bulk Shipping präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.18
|Ausblick: Eagle Bulk Shipping legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eagle Bulk Shipping Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd
|23,62
|0,60%
|Icosavax Inc Registered Shs
|15,91
|1,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.