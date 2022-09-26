Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.09.2022 06:00:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EQ, MTCR, STOR, RCKT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ)'s merger with Metacrine Inc. If you are an Equillium shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)'s merger with Equillium, Inc. If you are a Metacrine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)'s sale to GIC and funds managed by Oak Street for $32.25 per share in cash. If you are a STORE Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT)'s merger with Renovacor, Inc. If you are a Rocket shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-eq-mtcr-stor-rckt-301632647.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

