Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 14:02:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FRBA, MLVF, TCFC, SHBI

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA)'s merger with Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Malvern shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share outstanding. If you are a First Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.   

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)'s sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC)'s sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of Community Financial. If you are a Community FinancialFRBA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)'s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.MLVF

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-frba-mlvf-tcfc-shbi-301703983.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shore Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Shore Bancshares Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Bank Williamstown New Jersey 13,55 -0,59% First Bank Williamstown New Jersey
Malvern Bancorp Inc 17,34 -2,86% Malvern Bancorp Inc
Shore Bancshares Inc. 17,13 -0,70% Shore Bancshares Inc.
The Community Financial Corp 39,87 0,94% The Community Financial Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen