22.09.2022 15:40:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FTAI, HIL, CSVI, AERI

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI)'s merger with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. If you are a Fortress shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL)'s sale to Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. for $2.85 per share. If you are a Hill shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI)'s sale to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners for $58.00 per share. If you are a Computer Services shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)'s sale to Alcon for $15.25 per share. If you are an Aerie shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ftai-hil-csvi-aeri-301630924.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc 15,30 1,32% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
Computer Services Inc 56,76 -0,33% Computer Services Inc
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 14,91 -2,74% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
Hill International Inc 3,36 -0,30% Hill International Inc

