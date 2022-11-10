10.11.2022 16:55:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates GMTX, SAFE, STAR, ADES

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)'s merger with Disc Medicine, Inc. Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company. If you are a Gemini shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)'s merger with iStar Inc. If you are a Safehold shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR)'s merger with Safehold Inc. If you are an iStar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES)'s merger with Arq Limited. If you are an Advanced Emissions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-gmtx-safe-star-ades-301674565.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

