|
10.08.2023 05:22:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HCCI, EQRX, CFMS
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI)'s sale to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company for $45.50 per share in cash. If you are a Heritage-Crystal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)'s merger with Revolution Medicines, Inc. If you are an EQRx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS)'s sale to restor3d for $2.27 per share in cash. If you are a Conformis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hcci-eqrx-cfms-301897456.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
