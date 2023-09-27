|
27.09.2023 15:51:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HEP, AVID, CCF
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP)'s sale to HF Sinclair Corporation for 0.315 shares of HF Sinclair common stock and $4.00 in cash, without interest, for each publicly held common unit of Holly Energy. If you are a Holly Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID)'s sale to an affiliate of STG for $27.05 in cash per share. If you are an Avid shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)'s sale to an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR for $127.50 per share in cash. If you are a Chase shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hep-avid-ccf-301940230.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avid Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Avid Technology stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.23
|Why Avid Technology Stock Was Blasting Higher This Week (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.23
|Recap: Avid Technology Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Avid Technology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.23
|: Avid Technology started at buy with $45 stock price target at Truist (MarketWatch)