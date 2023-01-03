|
03.01.2023 17:10:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HZN, BLI, ISO, CBIO
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN)'s sale to First Brands Group, LLC for $1.75 per share. If you are a Horizon Global shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.
Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)'s merger with IsoPlexis Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, IsoPlexis shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share they hold. Following the close of the transaction, Berkeley shareholders will own approximately 75.2% of the combined company. If you are a Berkeley shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO)'s sale to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company. If you are an IsoPlexis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)'s merger with GNI Group Ltd. If you are a Catalyst shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hzn-bli-iso-cbio-301712334.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
