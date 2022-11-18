|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates IAA, POSH, AYLA, AGFS
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA)'s sale to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for $10.00 per share in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock. If you are an IAA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)'s sale to Naver Corp. for $17.90 per share in cash. If you are a Poshmark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA)'s merger with Advaxis, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Ayala stockholders would own approximately 62.5% of the combined company's outstanding common stock. If you are an Ayala shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS)'s proposed sale to Paine Schwartz Partners for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an AgroFresh shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
