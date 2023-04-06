Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 17:30:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates INDT, FOCS, PTRS, ROCC

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)'s sale to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc. for $67.00 per share in cash. If you are an INDUS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)'s sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Focus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)'s sale to Baytex Energy Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Ranger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-indt-focs-ptrs-rocc-301791723.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

