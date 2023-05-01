|
01.05.2023 23:22:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ISEE, MDWT, RXDX, UNVR
NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Iveric bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE)'s sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $40.00 per share in cash. If you are an Iveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT)'s sale to an affiliate of Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share. If you are a Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX)'s sale to Merck for $200.00 per share in cash. If you are a Prometheus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. If you are a Univar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-isee-mdwt-rxdx-unvr-301812265.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
