01.11.2022 07:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KNBE, AIMC, SBCF, PFHD
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90 per share in cash. If you are a KnowBe4 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)'s sale to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share. If you are an Altra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)'s merger with Professional Holding Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Professional shareholders would receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. If you are a Seacoast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD)'s sale to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. If you are a Professional shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
