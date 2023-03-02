+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 17:45:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LBC, SAL, MAXR, TIG

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)'s sale to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of Luther. If you are a Luther shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)'s sale to NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each share of Salisbury. If you are a Salisbury shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)'s sale to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Maxar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.   

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)'s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

