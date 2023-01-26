26.01.2023 18:15:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LMST, LBC, APEN, SAL

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST)'s sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 0.90 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Limestone common stock. If you are a Limestone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)'s sale to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of Luther. If you are a Luther shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)'s sale to Boston Scientific Corporation for $10.00 per share in cash. If you are an Apollo shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.   

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)'s sale to NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each share of Salisbury. If you are a Salisbury shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

