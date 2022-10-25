|
25.10.2022 16:31:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LMST, PEBO, HVBC, MYOV, AGTC
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST)'s sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 0.90 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Limestone common stock. If you are a Limestone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)'s merger with Limestone Bancorp, Inc. If you are a Peoples shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HVBC)'s sale to Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, HV Bancorp shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share of HV Bancorp common stock either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of Citizens common stock. If you are a HV Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)'s sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Myovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC)'s sale to Syncona Limited for $0.34 per share in cash plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $0.73 per share pursuant to contingent value rights. If you are an Applied Genetic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-lmst-pebo-hvbc-myov-agtc-301658689.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Porter Bancorp Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Porter Bancorp Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corp
|0,37
|-2,43%
|HV Bancorp Inc Registered Shs
|25,40
|-0,66%
|Myovant Sciences Ltd Registered Shs
|26,25
|-1,32%
|Peoples Bancorp IncShs
|28,87
|1,12%
|Porter Bancorp Inc Registered Shs
|24,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Österreichische Börse wegen Nationalfeiertag geschlossen -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen freundlich
Wegen des Nationalfeiertages wurde in Wien nicht gehandelt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. In den USA tendieren der Dow Jones und der technologielastige NASAQ Composite in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Mittwoch bergauf.