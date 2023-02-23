|
23.02.2023 17:55:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LNKB, PTRS, JNCE, MEIP
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB)'s merger with Partners Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share they own. If you are a LINKBANCORP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)'s merger with Redx Pharma. If you are a Jounce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)'s merger with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Per the merger agreement, pre-merger MEI shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you are a MEI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-lnkb-ptrs-jnce-meip-301754549.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MEI Pharmamehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.21
|Ausblick: MEI Pharma vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.19
|Ausblick: MEI Pharma stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu MEI Pharmamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delmar Bancorp Registered Shs
|9,05
|-0,33%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|0,98
|-4,18%
|LINKBANCORP Inc Registered Shs
|8,02
|0,88%
|MEI Pharma
|0,22
|-19,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.