11.10.2022 21:00:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LOTZ, LOGC, OIIM, JVA

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)'s sale to Shift Technologies, Inc. for 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock. If you are a CarLotz shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC)'s sale to AstraZeneca Rare Disease for $2.07 per share. If you are an LogicBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)'s sale to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited. If you are an O2Micro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA)'s merger with Delta Corp Holdings Limited. If you are a Coffee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-lotz-logc-oiim-jva-301646379.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

