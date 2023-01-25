|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LPTX, DCT, AQUA, ISO
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)'s merger with Flame Biosciences, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders. If you are a Leap shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a Duck Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)'s sale to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each Evoqua share. If you are an Evoqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO)'s sale to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company. If you are an IsoPlexis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
