SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MGTA, CHRA, STSA

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)'s merger with Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Magenta shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company. If you are a Magenta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA)'s sale to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 per share. If you are a Charah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)'s sale to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. for $0.91 in cash per share at the closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share. If you are a Satsuma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

