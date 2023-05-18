|
18.05.2023 10:15:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MGTA, CHRA, STSA
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)'s merger with Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Magenta shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company. If you are a Magenta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA)'s sale to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 per share. If you are a Charah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)'s sale to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. for $0.91 in cash per share at the closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share. If you are a Satsuma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-mgta-chra-stsa-301828159.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charah Solutions Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.22
|Charah Solutions stock price target cut to $2.00 from $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus (MarketWatch)
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Charah Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.08.22
|Ausblick: Charah Solutions stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.22
|Ausblick: Charah Solutions legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.21
|Ausblick: Charah Solutions öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Charah Solutions Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magenta Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|0,56
|-2,43%
|Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|0,96
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.