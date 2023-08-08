|
08.08.2023 03:50:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MGTA, FRG, EMAN
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)'s merger with Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Magenta shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company. If you are a Magenta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG)'s sale to members of the senior management team of Franchise Group led by Brian Kahn, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and a consortium including B. Riley Financial, Inc. and Irradiant Partners, for $30.00 in cash per share. If you are a Franchise Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN)'s sale to Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for $2.08 per share in cash. If you are a eMagin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-mgta-frg-eman-301895116.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Franchise Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
13.06.23
|Expert Ratings for Franchise Group (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Franchise Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eMagin Corp
|1,76
|-0,56%
|Franchise Group Inc Registered Shs -A-
|26,93
|0,64%
|Magenta Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|0,71
|-0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls erholt. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Zur Wochenmitte zogen sich die Anleger von den asiatischen Börsen vermehrt zurück.