SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NXGN, RPT, THRN, AGE

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash. If you are a NextGen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)'s sale to Kimco Realty for 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco share for each RPT share. At closing, RPT shareholders are expected to own approximately 8% of the combined company. If you are a RPT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)'s sale to L Catterton for $10.20 per share in cash. If you are a Thorne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE)'s merger with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, pre-merger AgeX stockholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the newly combined company. If you are an AgeX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 0,73 2,11% AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
NextGen Healthcare Inc Registered Shs 22,00 0,92% NextGen Healthcare Inc Registered Shs
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Registered Shs of Benef Interest 10,44 -1,60% Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Registered Shs of Benef Interest
Thorne HealthTech Inc Registered Shs 9,45 0,00% Thorne HealthTech Inc Registered Shs

