SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NXGN, SUM, TCPC, BKCC

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash. If you are a NextGen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM)'s merger with Cementos Argos S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Cementos will receive approximately 54.7 million shares of Summit stock and approximately $1.2 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Cementos will own approximately 31% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)'s merger with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. If you are a BlackRock TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC)'s merger with BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. If you are a BlackRock Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

