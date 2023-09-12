|
12.09.2023 09:42:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NXGN, TWNK, AVTA, TCPC
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.95 per share in cash. If you are a NextGen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)'s sale to The J.M. Smucker Co. for $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smucker common stock for each share of Hostess Brands common stock. If you are a Hostess Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)'s sale to Cetera Holdings for $26.00 in cash per share. If you are an Avantax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)'s merger with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. If you are a BlackRock TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
