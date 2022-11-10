10.11.2022 16:35:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OFIX, AAWW, AVEO, MYOV

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)'s merger with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Orthofix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital for $102.50 per share in cash. If you are an Atlas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)'s sale to LG Chem, Ltd. for $15.00 per share. If you are an AVEO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)'s sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Myovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

