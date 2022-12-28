|
28.12.2022 16:45:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OIIM, AIMC, AGFS, BNFT
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)'s sale to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited. If you are an O2Micro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)'s sale to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share. If you are an Altra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS)'s sale to Paine Schwartz Partners for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an AgroFresh shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT)'s sale to Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. If you are a Benefitfocus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-oiim-aimc-agfs-bnft-301710586.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu O2Micro International LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 50 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: O2Micro International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: O2Micro International präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: O2Micro International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: O2Micro International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: O2Micro International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: O2Micro International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: O2Micro International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: O2Micro International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu O2Micro International LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 50 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AgroFresh Solutions Inc
|2,74
|0,00%
|Altra Industrial Motion Corp
|56,00
|0,00%
|Benefitfocus Inc
|9,75
|0,00%
|O2Micro International LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 50 Shs
|4,08
|-0,97%