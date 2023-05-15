|
15.05.2023 16:46:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OKE, MMP, NEM
NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE)'s merger with Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Upon the terms of the proposed merger, each Magellan unitholder will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK stock per unit. If you are an ONEOK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP)'s sale to ONEOK, Inc. for $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK stock per unit. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)'s merger with Newcrest Mining Limited. Per the terms of the proposed merger, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Newmont shareholders will own approximately 69% of the combined entity. If you are a Newmont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-oke-mmp-nem-301824549.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Magellan Midstream Partners LP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Magellan Midstream Partners LP präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: Magellan Midstream Partners LP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Magellan Midstream Partners LP präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Magellan Midstream Partners LP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Magellan Midstream Partners LP mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Magellan Midstream Partners LP stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Magellan Midstream Partners LP öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
|62,61
|12,99%
|Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)
|42,76
|2,05%
|ONEOK Inc (New)
|57,92
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit im Fokus: US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche seitwärts. Der US-Leitindex trat am Montag auf der Stelle. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte zum Wochenstart in Grün.