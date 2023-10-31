31.10.2023 09:16:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OLK, FAZE, TGH

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK)'s sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $26.00 per common share in cash. If you are an Olink shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)'s sale to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. for 0.13091 shares of GameSquare common stock for each share of FaZe common stock. If you are a FaZe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH)'s sale to Stonepeak for $50.00 per share in cash. If you are a Textainer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

