14.11.2022 18:30:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OPNT, WAFD, LBC

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)'s sale to Indivior PLC. Per the agreement, Indivior would acquire Opiant for $20.00 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved during the relevant seven-year period by OPNT003 after its approval and launch. If you are an Opiant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)'s merger with Luther Burbank Corporation. If you are a Washington shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)'s sale to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of Luther. If you are a Luther shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-opnt-wafd-lbc-301677094.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Opiant Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Opiant Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs 11,20 -5,08% Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc 20,10 113,83% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc
Washington Federal Inc. 35,80 -6,16% Washington Federal Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX-Anleger verunsichert: Wiener Aktienmarkt gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils deutlichen Gewinnen
Der ATX kann die Gewinnzone nicht verteidigen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wird die Stimmung im Verlauf ebenfalls schlechter. In Fernost hatten am Dienstag die Käufer die Oberhand.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen