15.12.2022 14:08:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PFS, LBAI, OFIX, IMRA
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS)'s merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Lakeland shareholders will receive 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock they own. Upon closing, Provident shareholders are expected to own 58% of the combined company. If you are a Provident shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI)'s sale to Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock. If you are a Lakeland shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)'s merger with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Orthofix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Imara Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA)'s merger with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. If you are an Imara shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-pfs-lbai-ofix-imra-301704001.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
