SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, CVT, UNVR, ROCC
NEW YORK , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)'s sale to an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone for $8.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cvent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. If you are a Univar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)'s sale to Baytex Energy Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Ranger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
