|
12.10.2023 17:01:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PXD, TWNK
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)'s sale to Exxon Mobil Corporation for 2.3234 shares of Exxon Mobil for each Pioneer share. If you are a Pioneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)'s sale to The J.M. Smucker Co. for $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smucker common stock for each share of Hostess Brands common stock. If you are a Hostess Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-pxd-twnk-301954996.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hostess Brands Inc Registered -A- Shs
|33,15
|0,09%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
|228,00
|-0,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.