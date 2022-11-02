02.11.2022 10:34:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RCOR, SMBC, TALO

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)'s sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately 0.1676 shares of Rocket for each Renovacor share. Upon completion of the transaction, Renovacor shareholders are expected to own approximately 4.6% percent of Rocket. If you are a Renovacor Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC)'s merger with Citizens Bancshares Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share. If you are a Southern Missouri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)'s merger with EnVen Energy Corporation. If you are a Talos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-rcor-smbc-talo-301665789.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

