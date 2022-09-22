Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 15:35:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SBET, RMED, OCSL, SESN

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET)'s merger with SportsHub Games Network, Inc. If you are a SharpLink shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)'s merger with Catheter Precision, Inc. If you are a Ra Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)'s merger with Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. If you are a OCSL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)'s merger with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. Pre-merger Sesen Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 41.7% of the combined company. If you are a Sesen Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-sbet-rmed-ocsl-sesn-301630935.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

