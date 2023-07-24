|
24.07.2023 18:58:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SCU, PRDS, NLTX, AJX
NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU)'s sale to Rithm Capital Corp. for $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor. If you are a Sculptor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)'s sale to MediPacific, Inc. Per the terms of the agreement, MediPacific would acquire all outstanding shares of Pardes for not less than $2.02 in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share at closing, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of Pardes' programs and assets effected within five years of closing. If you are a Pardes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX)'s merger with Neurogene Inc. Pre-merger Neoleukin stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company. If you are a Neoleukin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each share of Great Ajax common stock will be converted into 0.5308 shares of Ellington Financial common stock. Upon the closing of the transaction, Great Ajax stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Great Ajax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-scu-prds-nltx-ajx-301884033.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
