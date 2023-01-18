18.01.2023 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SESN, MLVF, GMGI

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)'s merger with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. Pre-merger Sesen Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 41.7% of the combined company. If you are a Sesen Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)'s sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI)'s merger with MeridianBet Group. If you are a Golden Matrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

